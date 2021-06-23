Ashlyn Harris 'Disappointed' About Not Making U.S. Olympic Soccer Team, Ali Krieger Not on Roster

Ashlyn Harris #18 of the United States looks downfield during their game versus Korea Republic at Bank of American Stadium, on October 03, 2019

The 18-player roster for the U.S. women's national soccer team was announced on Wednesday.

Veterans Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd were among the names listed in the announcement made by Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, who were both dressed as their characters Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, respectively.

Notably missing from the 2020 team were Orlando Pride captains Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, who were on the World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2019. (Neither has won an Olympic medal with USWNT.)

On Wednesday, Harris, 35, posted a statement on Instagram. "To say I'm not disappointed would be a massive understatement. The last several months have been extremely difficult but I've met it with hard work, grace and finding joy off the field," the goalkeeper wrote.

"I might not be going to Tokyo, but I promise I won gold on February 12th when my daughter was born. Sloane has brought me and my wife so much joy, it's hard to be sad on days like these. Walking in from training and seeing the smile on her face makes me realize, I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. I want to wish the team and staff nothing but the best," she concluded.

In February, Harris and Krieger, who wed in December 2019, celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing on Instagram they adopted their baby girl Sloane Phillips.

Since January, Harris and Krieger were not called up to the national team, but the decision about the official roster was not known until this week.

The Olympic team includes goalkeepers Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns) and Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars); defenders Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns) and Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit); midfielders Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash) and Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage); and forwards Lloyd (Gotham FC), Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United) and Rapinoe (OL Reign).

Lloyd, who turns 39 on July 16, is set to break Christie Rampone's record as the oldest American female to play in an Olympic soccer tournament. Also, the Mewis siblings will be the first sisters to play for the U.S. at an Olympics.

The World Cup champions are seeking their fifth Olympic gold medal.