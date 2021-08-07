18 Incredible Pictures of Olympic Artistic Swimming

The Russian Olympic Commitee was victorious in the artistic swimming team competition, followed by silver medalists China and bronze winner Ukraine

By Lindsay Kimble
August 07, 2021 08:27 AM

1 of 18

China

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The artistic swimming team competition is made up of a technical routine and a free routine, both performed to music.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Australia

Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The technical routine must include five designated movements that last, at most, 2 minutes and 50 seconds.

3 of 18

Spain

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The free routine, which was held Saturday, lasts three to four minutes long.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Spain

Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Countries recieve points on synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography.

Advertisement

5 of 18

Australia

Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Competitors don't wear just normal swimsuits — they're decorated one-piece costumes and paired with waterproof makeup.

6 of 18

Ukraine

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Often, teams' choreography and music pay homage to the country's culture and heritage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Spain

Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Artistic swimming was first included in the Olympics at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Canada

Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

According to Olympics.com, the swimmers keep their hair in place with a substance called gelatine, which is often in food products.

Advertisement

9 of 18

Russian Olympic Committee

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Three panels score the teams, with five judges on each panel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Italy

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Some of the typical moves in artistic swimming include sculling, AKA quickly moving one's hands in the water to remain in one spot without touching the pool's bottom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Russian Olympic Committee

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

The swimmers are expected to be able to hold their breath underwater for extended periods of time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

China

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Artistic swimming is frequently referred to as synchronized swimming in America.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Canada

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The United States hasn't won a gold medal in team artistic swimming since 1996 in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

China

Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

In addition to the team competiton, there is also an artistic swimming duet event in the Olympics.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

Egypt

Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Russia has been the team artistic swimming champion every Games since 2000 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

China

Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Another move that helps the swimmers stay above water during a performance is the eggbeater kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

The Russian Olympic Committee

Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Every little detail is judged, even the extension of the performers' fingertips.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

China

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

China has taken the silver medal in the team event every year since the 2012 London Games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Kimble