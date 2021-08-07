18 Incredible Pictures of Olympic Artistic Swimming
The Russian Olympic Commitee was victorious in the artistic swimming team competition, followed by silver medalists China and bronze winner Ukraine
China
The artistic swimming team competition is made up of a technical routine and a free routine, both performed to music.
Australia
The technical routine must include five designated movements that last, at most, 2 minutes and 50 seconds.
Spain
The free routine, which was held Saturday, lasts three to four minutes long.
Spain
Countries recieve points on synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography.
Australia
Competitors don't wear just normal swimsuits — they're decorated one-piece costumes and paired with waterproof makeup.
Ukraine
Often, teams' choreography and music pay homage to the country's culture and heritage.
Spain
Artistic swimming was first included in the Olympics at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.
Canada
According to Olympics.com, the swimmers keep their hair in place with a substance called gelatine, which is often in food products.
Russian Olympic Committee
Three panels score the teams, with five judges on each panel.
Italy
Some of the typical moves in artistic swimming include sculling, AKA quickly moving one's hands in the water to remain in one spot without touching the pool's bottom.
Russian Olympic Committee
The swimmers are expected to be able to hold their breath underwater for extended periods of time.
China
Artistic swimming is frequently referred to as synchronized swimming in America.
Canada
The United States hasn't won a gold medal in team artistic swimming since 1996 in Atlanta.
China
In addition to the team competiton, there is also an artistic swimming duet event in the Olympics.
Egypt
Russia has been the team artistic swimming champion every Games since 2000 in London.
China
Another move that helps the swimmers stay above water during a performance is the eggbeater kick.
The Russian Olympic Committee
Every little detail is judged, even the extension of the performers' fingertips.
China
China has taken the silver medal in the team event every year since the 2012 London Games.