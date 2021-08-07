The Team USA athlete is the first American to medal in karate at the Olympics

Ariel Torres Thanks Family for 'All the Sacrifices' as He Wins Karate Bronze Medal

Ariel Torres is America's first medalist in Olympic karate — and he's "speechless" about it.

On Friday, Torres, 23, scored an impressive 26.46 on his last kata at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, defeating Venezuela's Antonio Diaz to win the bronze.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After, he reacted to his history-making victory on Instagram, writing that he was "SPEECHLESS."

"My family… WE DID IT!!!!!!!!! Thank you for always supporting my dream and for all the sacrifices you made for me to keep fighting," he wrote. "Robert young sensei @kenseikandojo THANK YOU, thank you, thank you for believing in me and guiding me in the right path 😭 let's keep working sensei. Thank you! WE DID IT 🙏"

He also thanked his coach, Javier Mantilla, for "being by my side," and "Lastly, to everyone around the world that sent me messages and positive energy thank you from the bottom of my heart!! I felt it."

Torres promised his supporters he'd keep doing his "best every day."

The athlete, who is a part of Got Milk?'s Team Milk, told PEOPLE earlier this year that his family has repeatedly done anything and everything to help Torres on his karate journey. When they couldn't afford to own a car when he first got started in karate, his parents would walk him 15 minutes to and from their local Florida dojo for training. Torres' parents would supplement their income with donations to help pay for further travel to his out-of-state championships.

RELATED VIDEO: Olympian Sam Mikulak Says Helping Others with Mental Health After Retiring from Gymnastics Is His "Big Life Purpose"

Torres said at the time, "Now I'm paid to do what I love the most, you know, and I'm able to support my family. I'm able to do my best and support my community by teaching online classes and I'm giving back to the people that have helped me."

Karate was a Summer Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo, one of five added to the schedule. Torres competes in the modality kata, which sees competitors perform pre-approved choreographed movements.