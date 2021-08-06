A-Team Wins Gold! April Ross and Alix Klineman Defeat Australia in Women's Beach Volleyball Final

April Ross won her third consecutive Olympic medal (her first gold!) while partner Alix Klineman earned her first gold in her Games debut

The A-team has captured gold!

On Friday at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo, April Ross and Alix Klineman defeated Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar 2-0 (21-15, 21-16) to finish first in the women's beach volleyball tournament.

Ross, 39, who was competing in her third consecutive Summer Games, finally won a gold medal after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Games with Kerri Walsh Jennings and silver at the 2012 London Games with Jennifer Kessy. The California native is only one of four players in her sport to have ever won multiple medals at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Klineman, 31, won her first Olympic medal in her Games debut after spending decades playing indoor volleyball.

Ross and Klineman's win marks the fourth time the U.S. has won gold in women's beach volleyball and the seventh medal overall.

After many partners, including teammate Lauren Fendrick, Ross linked up with Klineman in 2017.

"I was lucky enough to eventually get paired up with April and since then it's been just a crazy wild ride in the best way possible," Klineman told PEOPLE in 2019. "Because she's so experienced and I really believe that such a huge part of why I've gotten better is because of her."

Opening up about what being an Olympian means to her, Klineman shared: "The Olympics is what really drove my move to the beach since I saw an opportunity and so it's the No. 1 thing in my mind. It's just been a dream of mine for so long and April's already been there obviously. She's a little extra motivated to help me get there for the first time too."

Ross recently told PEOPLE about how she strengthened her game during the year-long postponement of the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I created a gym in my garage because obviously you can't go to a public gym or anything and worked out really hard every day, got really strong," she explained. "My partner [Klineman] took some time to get healthy, heal her injuries. And I spent a lot of time with my family, filled my emotional cup."