"Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me," she told reporters earlier this week. "I just want to be that inspiration"

Allyson Felix Wins First Medal Since Becoming a Mom — Is Now Most Decorated Female Track Olympian

Allyson Felix returned to the Olympics — and to the podium — in her first appearance at her sixth Summer Games, writing herself into the history books in the process.

Felix, 35, won bronze in the women's 400m in Tokyo on Friday night, becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete ever. That medal count, including six golds and three silvers stretching back to 2004, also ties Carl Lewis as the most decorated American.

It was a success unlike any other in Felix's career, she told reporters earlier this week.

"It was a fight to get here. When I was younger, I never really thought about making a final," she said Wednesday after qualifying for Friday's final. She was referring to her age in a sport that privileges the young and to coming back to it after becoming a mother to daughter Cammy in late 2018.

Cammy's birth was at 32 weeks via emergency cesarean section and she had a weeks-long hospital stay while Felix suffered from preeclampsia.

Allyson Felix Credit: Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

"There are a lot of moments when I was doubtful that I would be able to feel like myself again," Felix said Wednesday.

"I am slowly getting there and, for me, it is just one race at a time," she said. "I will re-focus, regroup and get back out there and keep fighting."

"Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me," she told reporters. "I just want to be that inspiration."

That echoed what she told PEOPLE after making it to the final.

"I've had so many challenges because of it," Felix said of motherhood, "and so I think it's even more meaningful now to be on this stage as a mom."

"It feels like I've been waiting forever," Felix said Wednesday. "It felt good to get out there."

Next, she could win her 11th medal when she competes in the women's 4x400m relay on Saturday.