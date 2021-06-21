Allyson Felix has competed in four Games and scored nine medals throughout her Olympic career

Allyson Felix Secures Spot on Team USA at Olympic Trials: 'It Has Been a Fight to Get Here'

Allyson Felix has done it for a fifth time!

The nine-time Olympic medalist just scored a spot on Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The track and field Olympic trials kicked off on June 18 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Felix, 35, competed in the 400m trial finals on Sunday, finishing in second place behind Quanera Hayes and locking in her spot in Tokyo.

The athlete is scheduled to run the 200m later this week and is also a contender to make it onto Team USA's 4x400 relay team for a fourth time. Relay teams are determined by coaches.

The 35-year-old's return to the Olympics is her first as a mom. Felix's daughter, Camryn, 2, watched her mom race at the trials and greeted her after Felix clinched her Olympic spot. Immediately following the race, the track star spoke to NBC and said, "Man. It has been a fight to get here. And one thing I know how to do is fight."

Both Felix and Hayes are hoping to be an inspiration to their children. The two athletes had a sweet moment after the race by sharing the news with their toddlers together, during which Hayes called the pair "super mommies."

Felix recently spoke to PEOPLE and opened up about how she hopes to pass down her legacy, beyond athletics, to Camryn.

"My legacy is not only on the track," she told PEOPLE.

Felix gave birth to her daughter in November 2018 after suffering from preeclampsia and undergoing an emergency c-section at only 32 weeks pregnant. The doctors told her she and her daughter would have died had she not been able to deliver that exact day.

Now, the track star said her daughter is the "driving force" of her motivation and she hopes to show Camryn what hard work and overcoming adversity looks like, calling the return to track a "humbling" experience since giving birth.

"I thought it was going to be like a much quicker process, but just being patient and just kind of trusting in the plan," she told PEOPLE. "Things that used to be really simple and really easy and I never even thought twice about became challenging. I had to build myself back up to, you know, being at this elite level."

For other mothers, Felix hopes her comeback will prove that women can continue to break records in sports after giving birth and also quiet the doubters.

"I want things to look different for those coming after me and so that means really pushing on certain issues and really standing up for ourselves," she told PEOPLE.