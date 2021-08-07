Allyson Felix Caps Off Fifth and Final Games with Gold Medal in 4x400m Women's Relay at Tokyo Olympics

Allyson Felix chased down her 11th Olympic medal in the women's 4x400m relay — now becoming the most decorated Olympic track athlete, man or woman, in U.S. history.

On Saturday, the 15th day of the Tokyo Games, Felix, 35, won gold in the final race of her career with relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu. The quartet clocked a time of 3:16.85 ahead of Poland who won second place with 3:20.53 and bronze-winning Jamaica who recorded 3:21.24. (Americans Kaylin Whitney, Wadeline Jonathas, Kendall Ellis and Lynna Irby finished first in the prelims.)

McLaughlin was in outside-lane seven for the lead-off, passing the baton to Felix, then Muhammad third and Mu as the anchor. With their victory, the U.S. team won its seventh straight gold in the event since the 1996 Atlanta Games. (Felix, 35, was a member of three of the winning teams.)

Each woman on the 4x400m relay team had already won individual medals in Tokyo.

McLaughlin, 22, not only won gold in the 400m hurdles, but she also set a new world record. Muhammad, 31, is the reigning world champion in the 400m hurdles and captured silver behind McLaughlin. Nineteen-year-old Mu, a Texas A&M freshman, won gold in the 800m.

The night before the women's 4x400m relay, Felix earned her 10th Olympic medal (six gold, three silver and one bronze), finishing third in the women's 400m and officially becoming the most decorated female in U.S. track and field history.

"I don't think it has really sunk in as yet. I am very grateful for everyone," Felix said in a Friday press conference.

"I have so much respect and admiration and I know I would not have been here without those who paved the way," the mom of one said. "I am grateful for my own journey, I love the sport and it is very special to be 35 and still doing what I love."

Felix added, "Tonight was special. I do feel like myself again and it has been a battle to that."

At 35 years and 263 days, Felix became the oldest American female gold medalist in track and field as well as the oldest American gold medalist, male or female, in a track event. In addition, Felix is now the second-oldest female gold medalist in a track event regardless of nation.