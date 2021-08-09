3x3 Basketball Medalist Allisha Gray Knew She Wouldn't 'Come Back Empty-Handed' from Tokyo

Allisha Gray, who plays in the WNBA, won a gold medal with her teammate's in women's 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Games

Allisha Gray has made her mark on the WNBA — and now, on the Olympics too.

The basketball player won gold with Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young in the women's 3x3 tournament during the Tokyo Games. It was the first time 3x3 basketball was included in a Summer Olympics, so the U.S. women are the inaugural champions. Throughout the tournament, Gray, Dolson, Plum, and Young went 8-1.

"I feel great," Gray, 26, tells PEOPLE. "I'm very excited. [It's] definitely an honor to win a gold medal. I didn't travel all the way to Tokyo to come back empty-handed, regardless of the medal. But my main goal was not to come back with anything less than a gold medal. So to be able to accomplish that was pretty awesome."

Gray says she always wanted to go to an Olympic Games but thought it would be through the traditional five-on-five path. The Dallas Wings star says, though, that "once I was asked to be able to be on a 3x3 team and to maybe have a chance to go to the Olympics, I mean, it was a no brainer. I was like, 'Yes, I'm going to the Olympics. So it's a yes for me.' "

U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team The U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team | Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Of course, there's a lot of pressure that comes with competing on the world stage, which Gray, a South Carolina native, says can feel like you're "basically in like a fishbowl."

"If you do something and mess up, it'd be elevated 10 times more than if a normal person was to do the same thing," she explains to PEOPLE. "So ... whenever I get overwhelmed with stuff, I just call my parents and they talk to me and calm me down and just know where I'm at."

Continues the athlete, "It's an honor and a privilege that I'm on a high platform and that I'm able to use it for certain things, like being able to use my voice to speak out."

Gray is a Nike athlete, and tells PEOPLE she's so grateful for the "support system" the company provides for female athletes and through their championing of women's sports. In just the past few months, Nike has welcomed seven new Nike athletes into the WNBA.

"And they kept me looking nice. Made sure my feet were comfortable, making sure I had everything, and I was good and ready to go for the Olympics, " she adds.

This weekend, the U.S. women's basketball team also became gold medalists, winning their tournament for the seventh Summer Games in a row. To celebrate the accomplishment, Nike released a special video on social media.