Olympic Runner Ajeé Wilson's Tokyo Prep: Beyoncé, Acupuncture, and, Yes, Even Takeout

Ajeé Wilson is on a mission to fight stereotypes about Olympians — starting with the early wake up call.

"People always tell me, 'You must get up before 6:00 a.m., have a super strict diet, and not do anything else," Wilson, a middle-distance runner for Team USA Track and Field, tells PEOPLE. "But balance, in my life and especially in training, is really important."

Wilson, who currently runs with Juventus Track Club in Philadelphia, starts her day at 7:30 a.m. with a hearty breakfast and some stretching before track practice. After practice, she'll head to the gym to lift weights, then relax at home, where she's either "hanging out [with friends] or napping," Wilson, 27, adds. Sometimes she treats herself to an acupuncture treatment or massage to help her body recover from training.

The New Jersey native secured her spot on Team USA after placing third in the women's 800m final during June's Olympic trials. Wilson, who competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Summer Olympics, currently holds the United States record for the 800m event and is a favorite to win a gold medal in Tokyo.

When the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted in-person group training last year, however, Wilson had to get creative. "I'm a social person, so without family visits and outings with my teammates, I had to find new ways to decompress from the stress of training," she notes. "As much as we want to separate life from sport, they blend together."

Like many of us, Wilson found comfort in streaming dozens of shows from her couch. Her favorite so far? "Grace and Frankie," she shares. "I really liked it and didn't expect to!" She names the FX drama Snowfall as a close second.

Wilson reveals another secret to further prove her theory that Olympians are just like us. "I'm not the best cook," she shares. "I just make sure I have protein, some carbs, and a lot of vegetables or leafy greens at dinner." She's a big fan of leftovers and takeout, too. Her go-to order before a big race, she says, is mango jerk salmon with rice, peas, and cabbage.

Wilson has also partnered with vitamin and supplements brand Thorne as a spokesperson for their "Better Health" campaign to spread the word about how Thorne's products, which include protein powders, probiotics, and at-home health tests, can help people achieve a healthier, more active lifestyle.

To aid her training, Wilson says she has been taking Thorne's iron, biotin supplements and amino complex powder, which help build muscle mass and energy post-workout. "The more intense training gets, the more deficiencies you notice in your body, and these products help with that," Wilson explains.

Some athletes swear by superstitious objects or routines before a big race, but Wilson counts on a different idol to calm her mind: Beyoncé. "She's a must on the playlist, I'll loop her songs a few times while I'm doing my hair or prepping my spikes," she says.

Wilson will bring her upbeat attitude, neon laces, and Beyoncé playlist to Tokyo in a few short weeks. Her eyes are on the gold, but after a postponed Olympics and grueling training season, she's just happy to be there. "Especially after the ups and downs that have come with training and racing for the past year and a half, being in that space alone is super special, regardless of the results," she says. "I'm excited to just take in the magnitude of that moment."