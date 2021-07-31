Team USA Wins Bronze Medal in First-Ever Olympic 4x400m Mixed Track Relay

After an initial disqualification in the event, the reinstated U.S. team took bronze

A tragedy to triumph on the track.

One day after their ability to participate in the 4x400m mixed relay was left in question, the U.S. track team proved victorious on Saturday, securing the bronze medal. The U.S. finished with a time of 3:10.22 behind the Dominican Republic with the silver, and Poland, who won gold while setting an Olympic record.

Team USA was made up of Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Vernon Norwood and Kaylin Whitney.

Team USA 4x400m Team USA competes in the mixed 4x400m relay | Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, Team USA's mixed relay squad was initially disqualified because Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby passed the baton outside of the designated passing zone. They had come in first in preliminary heats. (The relay participant roster is allowed to change between rounds.)

Early Saturday, USATF tweeted that the U.S. team's appeal in the disqualification was granted and they were allowed back in the final.

Though the mixed relay event had been on the schedule at World Athletics Championships, this is the first time the event has been run at a Summer Olympic Games.