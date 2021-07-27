Summer Olympics 2021: Can You Match These Members of Team USA to Their Childhood Photos?
From tiny tots to big time champs! Can you guess the Olympian from their childhood photos?
You'll flip out when you find out who the little cutie on the right turned out to be.
Simone Biles!
The most decorated American gymnast and G.O.A.T. had to start somewhere!
Take a shot at guessing who this tiny tot turned out to be!
A'ja Wilson!
WNBA star A'ja Wilson is headed to the Olympics for the first time this year!
We could kick around a few guesses as to who this kiddo turned out to be...
Megan Rapinoe
It's U.S. Women's Soccer superstar, Megan Rapinoe!
Any guesses as to who this little one grew up to be?
Grace McCallum
It's U.S. gymnast Grace McCallum!
This olympic athlete has always been fond of horsin' around.
Jessica Springsteen
It's equestrian — and daughter of Bruce Springsteen — Jessica Springsteen.
We love this photo of this tiny tennis star.
If you guessed Jennifer Brady, you aced it!
Time for another guess! We think this game is going swimmingly so far, don't you?
Katie Ledecky
Thumbs up to you if you guessed swimming powerhouse Katie Ledecky!
We're ready to field another one of your guesses for this cool kiddo.
Perry Baker
It's Team USA rugby player Perry Baker.
This kiddo was already collecting medals before he became an Olympian...
Jamal Hill
It's swimmer Jamal Hill!
From floaties to first place! Who did this little fish grow up to be?
Caeleb Dressel
It's swimmer Caeleb Dressel!
Who did this bouncing baby girl grow up to be?
Caroline Marks
You're doing swell! It's surfer Caroline Marks.
She used to rep Team ELMO and now she represents Team USA ...
Jordan Chiles
It's Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles!
The baby on the left knew that she would run the world one day...
Allyson Felix
It's U.S. Track star Allyson Felix!