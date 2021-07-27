Summer Olympics 2021: Can You Match These Members of Team USA to Their Childhood Photos? From tiny tots to big time champs! Can you guess the Olympian from their childhood photos? Skip gallery slides More View All Next Slide Simone Biles You'll flip out when you find out who the little cutie on the right turned out to be. 1 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Simone Biles! Simone Biles Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock The most decorated American gymnast and G.O.A.T. had to start somewhere! 2 of 26 View All A’ja Wilson Credit: A’ja Wilson/Instagram Take a shot at guessing who this tiny tot turned out to be! 3 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement A'ja Wilson! A'ja Wilson Credit: Getty WNBA star A'ja Wilson is headed to the Olympics for the first time this year! 4 of 26 View All Advertisement Megan Rapinoe Credit: Megan Rapinoe/Instagram We could kick around a few guesses as to who this kiddo turned out to be... 5 of 26 View All Megan Rapinoe Megan Rapinoe Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty It's U.S. Women's Soccer superstar, Megan Rapinoe! 6 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Grace McCallum Credit: Grace McCallum/Instagram Any guesses as to who this little one grew up to be? 7 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Grace McCallum Grace McCallum Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images It's U.S. gymnast Grace McCallum! 8 of 26 View All Advertisement Jessica Springsteen Credit: Jessica Springsteen/Instagram This olympic athlete has always been fond of horsin' around. 9 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jessica Springsteen Jessica Springsteen Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty It's equestrian — and daughter of Bruce Springsteen — Jessica Springsteen. 10 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jennifer Brady Credit: Jennifer Brady/Instagram We love this photo of this tiny tennis star. 11 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Jennifer Brady Credit: Al Bello/Getty If you guessed Jennifer Brady, you aced it! 12 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Katie Ledecky Credit: Katie Ledecky/Instagram Time for another guess! We think this game is going swimmingly so far, don't you? 13 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Katie Ledecky katie ledecky Credit: Al Bello/Getty Thumbs up to you if you guessed swimming powerhouse Katie Ledecky! 14 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Perry Baker Credit: Perry Baker/Instagram We're ready to field another one of your guesses for this cool kiddo. 15 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Perry Baker Perry Baker Credit: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty It's Team USA rugby player Perry Baker. 16 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jamal Hill Credit: Jamal Hill/Instagram This kiddo was already collecting medals before he became an Olympian... 17 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Jamal Hill Jamal Hill of United States competes in the final of the Men's 100m Freestyle during the British Swimming International meet at Tollcross International Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty It's swimmer Jamal Hill! 18 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Caeleb Dressel Credit: Caeleb Dressel/Instagram From floaties to first place! Who did this little fish grow up to be? 19 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Caeleb Dressel Caeleb Dressel Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty It's swimmer Caeleb Dressel! 20 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Caroline Marks Credit: Caroline Marks/Instagram Who did this bouncing baby girl grow up to be? 21 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Caroline Marks Caroline Marks Credit: Kenny Morris/World Surf League via Getty You're doing swell! It's surfer Caroline Marks. 22 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jordan Chiles Credit: Jordan Chiles/Instagram She used to rep Team ELMO and now she represents Team USA ... 23 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Jordan Chiles Jordan Chiles Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty It's Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles! 24 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Allyson Felix Credit: Allyson Felix/Instagram The baby on the left knew that she would run the world one day... 25 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Allyson Felix Allyson Felix Credit: Getty It's U.S. Track star Allyson Felix! 26 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

