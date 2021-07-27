Summer Olympics 2021: Can You Match These Members of Team USA to Their Childhood Photos?

From tiny tots to big time champs! Can you guess the Olympian from their childhood photos?

July 27, 2021 12:43 PM

1 of 26

You'll flip out when you find out who the little cutie on the right turned out to be.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Simone Biles!

Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock

The most decorated American gymnast and G.O.A.T. had to start somewhere! 

3 of 26

Credit: A’ja Wilson/Instagram

Take a shot at guessing who this tiny tot turned out to be! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

A'ja Wilson!

Credit: Getty

WNBA star A'ja Wilson is headed to the Olympics for the first time this year! 

Advertisement

5 of 26

Credit: Megan Rapinoe/Instagram

We could kick around a few guesses as to who this kiddo turned out to be...

6 of 26

Megan Rapinoe

Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty

It's U.S. Women's Soccer superstar, Megan Rapinoe! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Credit: Grace McCallum/Instagram

Any guesses as to who this little one grew up to be?

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

Grace McCallum

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's U.S. gymnast Grace McCallum! 

Advertisement

9 of 26

Credit: Jessica Springsteen/Instagram

This olympic athlete has always been fond of horsin' around. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 26

Jessica Springsteen

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

It's equestrian — and daughter of Bruce Springsteen — Jessica Springsteen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

Credit: Jennifer Brady/Instagram

We love this photo of this tiny tennis star. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

Credit: Al Bello/Getty

If you guessed Jennifer Brady, you aced it! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

Credit: Katie Ledecky/Instagram

Time for another guess! We think this game is going swimmingly so far, don't you?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

Katie Ledecky

Credit: Al Bello/Getty

Thumbs up to you if you guessed swimming powerhouse Katie Ledecky! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

Credit: Perry Baker/Instagram

We're ready to field another one of your guesses for this cool kiddo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Perry Baker

Credit: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty

It's Team USA rugby player Perry Baker. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

Credit: Jamal Hill/Instagram

This kiddo was already collecting medals before he became an Olympian...

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

Jamal Hill

Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty

It's swimmer Jamal Hill! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Credit: Caeleb Dressel/Instagram

From floaties to first place! Who did this little fish grow up to be? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Caeleb Dressel

Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

It's swimmer Caeleb Dressel! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

Credit: Caroline Marks/Instagram

Who did this bouncing baby girl grow up to be? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

Caroline Marks

Credit: Kenny Morris/World Surf League via Getty

You're doing swell! It's surfer Caroline Marks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

Credit: Jordan Chiles/Instagram

She used to rep Team ELMO and now she represents Team USA ... 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

Jordan Chiles

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

It's Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Credit: Allyson Felix/Instagram

The baby on the left knew that she would run the world one day... 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 26

Allyson Felix

Credit: Getty

It's U.S. Track star Allyson Felix! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next