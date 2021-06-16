The Last Time the Olympics Were Held in Tokyo Was in 1964: Here's What the Games Looked Like
Take a look back at the Olympic Games 57 years ago, ahead of the 2021 games that are set to begin today
The city and its residents are seen preparing for the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.
Several Olympic flags fly outside Komazawa Olympic Park to signify the start of the event.
Yuko Shibayama of Tokyo wears traditional garb to watch the colorful opening ceremonies of the 18th Olympiad at the National Stadium.
Japanese Olympic torch runner Yoshinori Sakai lights the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Sakai, who was born in Hiroshima on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped on the city, holds the Olympic torch next to Greek actress Aleka Katselli during a rehearsal for the opening of the Olympic Games.
Sakai runs up the steps to light the cauldron at the National Olympic Stadium on Oct. 10, 1964.
The lit cauldron signifies the official start of the 18th Olympiad.
The medalists of the 100 Meters Freestyle swimming event — silver medallist Sharon Stouder of the U.S.A., third-time gold medallist Dawn Fraser of Australia and bronze medallist Kathleen Ellis — pose with Fraser's lucky kangaroo mascot.
American boxer Joe Frazier hits his Soviet opponent Vadim Yemelyanov to the ground during the Olympic Super Heavyweight boxing semi-final at the Korakuen Ice Palace.
American track and field athlete John Thomas is helped by American team physiotherapist Bill Robertson on the training field at the Summer Olympics.
The Polish winners of the women's 4x100 Meters Relay Race celebrate at the top of the podium, while the second-place American team and third-place British team wave to fans as well.
The three winners of the Featherweight Weightlifting event — Isaac Berger of the U.S.A. (silver), Yoshinobu Miyake of Japan (gold) and Mieczyslaw Nowak of Poland (bronze) — raise their hands together on the podium.
British runner Ann Packer (center) wins gold for the 800 Meters event. Maryvonne Dupureur (left) wins silver for France and Marise Chamberlain from New Zealand earns the bronze.
Japanese Judoist Isao Inokuma wins his fight against Canada's Alfred Rogers at Budokan Hall, earning gold.
Robert Hayes of the U.S.A. (center) wins gold for the Men's 100 Meters final. Enrique Figuerola of Cuba (left) wins silver and congratulates Harry Jerome of Canada (right), who wins bronze.
The victory ceremony starts for the Women's 200 Meters Breast Stroke competition.
Muriel Grossfeld of the U.S.A. shows off her form in the Women's Individual Standing gymnastics event.
Mario Zanin (center) of Italy celebrates his gold medal with silver medallist Kjell Rodian (left) of Denmark and bronze medallist Walter Godefroot (right) of Belgium after winning the Men's Individual cycle road race at the Hachioji Road Race Course.
Waldemar Baszanowski of Poland competes in the Men's Lightweight 67.5 kg weightlifting competition at the Shibuya Kokaido.
American athlete Robert Hayes wins the Men's 100 Meters Final and sets a new Olympic record of 10.0 seconds in the process.