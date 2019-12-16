“Definitely feels like I have this kind of momentum and motivation to just go into the next event and just strong and willing and ready,” the 21-year-old says ahead of his sport’s Olympic debut. “I never want to go into a contest like, ‘Okay, I won the last one, whatever, I got this.’ I go into every event thinking, ‘I’m going to lose this contest. I don’t want to get my hopes up, I just want to go in there, try my absolute best and hopefully be where I want to be.’ “