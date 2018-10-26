Todd Reid Was Previously Warned About Early Pressures in Tennis Career Leading to 'Catastrophe'

Todd Reid’s sudden death may have come as a shock to many, but one sports psychologist may have noticed the writing on the wall from early on. Reid died on Tuesday at 34 years old.

When the Australian tennis star was a teenager, Dr. James Loehr warned him about how placing unrealistic expectations and pressures was destined to ruin his athletic potential.

“This has all the earmarks of becoming a catastrophe. It’s way too early to decide if a 13-year-old boy is a phenom or a superstar, and from the outside, it sounds like the parents are leaving their son to the wolves,” Dr. Loehr told the New York Times in a November 1997 profile of Reid.

At age 12, Todd finished as the runner-up in Australia’s National Under-12’s Competition in 1996, according to the publication. Despite the success, Dr. Loehr explained that at such a young age, he felt Todd’s parents should’ve been more focused on his personal development instead of his athletic achievements.

“It would be one thing if he’d been runner-up in the 18’s at 12,” he told the newspaper. “But right now, at this age, the primary concern should be making sure he’s mentally, physically and emotionally healthy. He shouldn’t be a source of income.”

Todd Reid Scott Barbou/Getty Images

Todd’s parents, however, felt they were doing right by their son to pair him with manager Pete Colbert and get his tennis career off the ground.

“It’s not as if we plucked an agent out of the phone book,” his father Bob Reid told the Times at the time. “We trust Pete, and we believe that if Todd stayed here in Australia, he’d be doomed to mediocrity by the system.”

The 2002 Wimbledon junior singles champion died on Oct. 23, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. His cause of death is not known and there were no suspicious circumstances, according to the publication.