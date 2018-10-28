Former Australian Tennis Champ Todd Reid Was 'Full of Hope' Before His Death at 34, Says Friend

After Todd Reid, the former Australian teen tennis sensation, died at age 34 on Oct. 23, tributes came in from the tennis world — but none were more personal than an essay by a friend who had seen Reid just a week before.

Darren Walton, a sports journalist for the Australian Associated Press, played golf with Reid mere days prior to his death.

“He picked me up at 5:30 a.m., half an hour early because he couldn’t sleep. Or hadn’t slept, to be specific. Not because he’d been out on a bender or anything — those days were in the past,” Walton started his AAP piece, which The Sunday Morning Herald ran.

RELATED: High School Football Player Who Died After Game Suffered Cardiac Arrest Caused by a Head Injury

Reid’s restlessness was for a positive reason. “The former Wimbledon junior champion was full of hope, excited about getting his life back together after a troubled few years and a touch-and-go battle with pancreatitis,” Walton continued.