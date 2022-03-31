Todd Bowles to Replace Bruce Arians as Buccaneers Head Coach, Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Former Leader

Bruce Arians, who joined the team as head coach in 2019, will stay with the Buccaneers in a front-office role

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undergoing a leadership shake-up.

Todd Bowles, the franchise's defensive coordinator, will replace Bruce Arians as Buccaneers head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

"I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades," Bowles said, per the official Buccaneers website.

Bowles continued, "Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season."

Bruce Arians Bruce Arians | Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Arians, who joined the Buccaneers in 2019, will be "moving into a front-office role with the organization," according to ESPN.

He told ESPN he is not retiring, saying in a text message, "No, moving to the front office. I'm still working."

In a statement shared on the Buccaneers website, Arians explained why he is transitioning "from the sidelines" and into the new role.

"I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey," he stated. "Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record."

Arians also denied he was leaving his head coach role over health issues, stating, "Before you start thinking this is about my health, don't. This is the best I have felt in many years and I'm looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role."

Tom Brady, who played with the Buccaneers during his two most recent seasons in the NFL, and un-retired to join the team once more, shared a tribute to Arians on Instagram Thursday.

Brady, 44, posted a photo of himself and Arians on the field and he thanked the former coach for "all that you have done for me and our team" in the caption of his post.

"You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive," Brady wrote.

He continued, "I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true 💯. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I'm so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I'm forever grateful."