The Today Show Crew's Best Instagrams from the Tokyo Olympics and Beyond
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the Today show anchors have been sharing great behind-the-scenes photos from around Japan
On July 27, Guthrie shared that she "loved" meeting "amazing phenom" and gold medalist Lydia Jacoby of Team USA.
Also swinging by the Today studios that day: silver medalist divers Delaney Schnell and Jess Parratto and bronze medal-winning triathalon competitor Katie Zaferes.
Gang's all here! Melvin wrote on July 27, "The @todayshow team is having a blast @olympics here in @tokyo2020 so far."
On July 27, Roker shared a hyperlapse from the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world, Shibuya Crossing.
Kotb's July 27 "breakfast bunch" included none other than Olympic champion Michael Phelps, who is covering swimming for NBC.
Talk about a cute crew: Roker spent his morning on July 27 with Olympic mascots Miraitowa (blue) and Someity (pink).
Not to be outdone, the Today team unveiled an Olympic mascot of their own. (You can help name it at today.com.)
Phelps also made a stop by the Today studios, where Guthrie called him the "greatest swimming commentator."
Hope he's not afraid of heights! "This morning, the @todayshow team scaled the tallest structure in #Tokyo 2nd tallest structure in the world and the tallest tower in the world @tokyoskytree_official," Roker wrote on Instagram on July 26.
Another behind-the-scenes snap from Roker showed a "cheat sheet" of Japanese phrases Tirico made for his colleagues.
While taking a break from Today duties, Guthrie got to see one of the thrilling men's swimming competitions.
Hoda Kotb's time in Japan started with the sweetest surprise. "When ur daughter packs one of her dresses in your bag!" she wrote alongside this Insta pic.
Of his July 25 arrival, Craig Melvin wrote, "Finally made it to Tokyo. It's 330am here and since my body clock is terribly out of whack, I figured I'd give you a view out of my hotel room window. Let's go #teamusa"
After a delay at the Tokyo airport thanks to some inconclusive COVID-19 tests (he finally passed!), Al Roker shared the "gorgeous" view from his hotel room.
Guthrie actually got some of this Instagram-famous cotton candy stuck to her hand while showing off the local delicacy on Today.
"sunrise, sunset - whichever side you're on, we'll see you live from Tokyo coming up @todayshow," Guthrie posted with another pretty view.
Savannah Guthrie started her time in Tokyo before her colleagues, recapping her long journey on July 17.
"1.5 hour commute to airport
3 hours at JFK
14 hour flight
2.5 hours at Tokyo airport for COVID test/customs/immigration
30 min ride to hotel
Worth. Every. Minute.
I ❤️ Tokyo!"