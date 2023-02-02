T.J. Watt Wants to See Tom Brady and Brother J.J. Get Inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame Together

"He's the greatest of all time," T.J. says of Brady while speaking to PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.


Published on February 2, 2023 05:09 PM
TJ Watt, Tom Brady, JJ Watt
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Cooper Neill/Getty

T.J. Watt is looking forward to celebrating the legendary careers of Tom Brady and his brother J.J. Watt after both announced their retirements from the NFL.

The 28-year-old Pittsburgh Steeler tells PEOPLE he found out about Brady's retirement on Wednesday "like everybody else," when the former Tampa Bay quarterback announced his departure from the NFL on social media.

"[Tom] didn't text me on the side to let me know it was going to happen. He didn't give me a month's notice like my brother," T.J. says with a smile.

Brady, 45, announced his retirement about a month after J.J. announced his own decision to leave behind his NFL career in December.

Now that both J.J., 33, and Brady are enjoying retirement life, T.J. says he's excited for the NFL to honor both players in the Hall of Fame one day. "He's the greatest of all time," says T.J. of seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady. "I'm excited to hopefully be at the Hall of Fame ceremony with him and my brother. I'm sure it'd be a good time."

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, T.J. says he's excited to be in Arizona for the big game. He'll be staying with J.J.'s family, including his four-month-old nephew Koa, whom J.J. and his wife Kealia Watt welcomed on Oct. 23, 2022.

"I'm so excited to see him," says T.J.

JJ Watt family
JJ Watt Instagram

He'll also be on-site to represent the Steelers and his partnership with Invisalign, the Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL since August 2020. "I knew I wanted to get my teeth straightened eventually in life," he says, "but with the demanding lifestyle of football growing up," he never followed through with the dental work.

After several recommendations from teammates, T.J. found that Invisalign "was a great option" for him. "There's probably 10 to 15 guys that at lunchtime we all pop out our retainers and put them back in," says T.J., who adds that as an athlete, he needs to be able to remove any dental accessories in order to eat.

"I'm always eating. As a professional athlete, I'm always fueling, so I can just pop them out, have a snack, and then pop them back in. I'm almost done with my treatment, so I'm excited," says T.J.

