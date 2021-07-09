TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate: 'I Am the Luckiest Man in the World'

TJ Watt is engaged!



The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker announced his engagement to girlfriend Dani Rhodes on Thursday night.

"I am the luckiest man in the world," he captioned a series of photos from the special moment, which included a shot of the NFL player, 26, down on one knee.

"YES. YES. YES 💍," Rhodes, a professional soccer player, added in her own post.



Rhodes, who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League, is also a former teammate of Kealia Ohai, who's married to TJ's older brother JJ Watt.

"I'm so happy❤️," Ohai, a forward for the Chicago Red Stars, wrote in a sweet comment on Rhodes' Instagram post, while in a separate comment her husband simply wrote, "Congratulations!!"

Ohai — who celebrated her first wedding anniversary in February — also left a string of heart-eyed emojis on her brother-in-law's announcement.

Both Watt and Rhodes went to the University of Madison-Wisconsin, from which the soccer player graduated last December.

Their time at the school overlapped in 2016, before the NFL player began his professional career, according to Steelers Depot.

Last year, TJ and JJ shared a special moment with their brother Derek before the three brothers faced off against one another in an NFL game.

Before the game began, JJ — who at the time played for the Houston Texans, but has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals — stood between his brothers, who both play for the Steelers.

"Started in the backyard ..." Watt, 32, captioned the family snapshot.

"Today was one for the books!!" TJ wrote in his own post, while Derek posted another image of the siblings suited up for the big game, sharing that the moment was a "Dream Come True."

