T.J. Watt Asks Not to Compare Him to Brother J.J.: 'I'm Too Early in My Career'

TJ Watt, outsider linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, praised his older brother for being "frickin' unstoppable" during his time in the NFL

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022 08:11 PM
T.J. Watt poses with brother JJ for a portrait after winning the Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award during the NFL Honors
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty

While Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, he says he still needs time to live up to his older brother, J.J. Watt.

During an interview with the Pivot Podcast, T.J. praised his brother J.J. for having dominated his position as a defensive end for the Houston Texans for so many years.

"I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime," T.J. told the podcast in a clip published Tuesday. "You go back and you look, you watch the film, the guy was frickin' unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He'll never say it, but people need to go back and look at that."

J.J. was the star defensive end for the Texans from 2011 to 2020, before joining the Cardinals in 2021. The 33-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and set numerous franchise records in Houston. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

"The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years," T.J. told Pivot, "and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I'm too early in my career to compare myself to him."

Since joining the Cardinals, J.J. hasn't experienced the same level of success as he had in Houston, partially due to injuries that kept him off the filed for most of last season, but he has much to look forward to in the coming months — his wife, Kealia Watt, is pregnant with their first child together.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," J.J. wrote in a June Instagram post.

Earlier this year J.J. celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a message on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling Spilling Cereal as Patrick Teases She's 'Just Like Her Momma'

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.

In July, T.J. married soccer star Dani Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas. He announced his engagement to Rhodes last year.

Related Articles
TJ Watt . https://www.instagram.com/jjwatt/.
Pittsburgh Steelers MVP TJ Watt Marries Soccer Star Dani Rhodes in Beautiful Mexico Wedding
JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Snake in the Bathroom of His Arizona Home; Long-nosed Snake
JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Baby Snake in His Arizona Home Bathroom
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
JJ Watt pregnancy announcement https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUH_oGvGWJ/
JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Expecting First Baby Together: 'Could Not Be More Excited'
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, MinnesotaKealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline
Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals walks the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for Fan's Grandfather: 'Don't Sell Your Shoes and Jersey'
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall
Kealia Ohai Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Puts Baby Bump on Display While Out Golfing with Husband JJ Watt: Photos
Stephen Ross, tom brady
NFL Suspends Miami Dolphins Owner for Violating League Rules to Talk to Tom Brady and Sean Payton
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Arizona Cardinals Drop Homework Requirement From Kyler Murray's Contract After Backlash
Katy Perry Instagram
Katy Perry Is Sporty Chic with a Sparkly Football Clutch and Fitted Brown Dress at 2022 NFL Honors
Kylie Fitts
Cardinals Free Agent Kylie Fitts Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'
stephen ross and brian flores
Brian Flores Hired by Pittsburgh Steelers After Filing Lawsuit Against NFL Alleging Discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo Bills Chiefs Football, Kansas City, United States - 10 Oct 2021
Josh Allen Says Fans Want Him and Patrick Mahomes to Hate Each Other: 'Hard to Hate Such a Good Dude'
Fred and Sydney Warner’s Wedding by Amy Golding Photography Where was the image taken - Cal-a-Vie Health Spa When was the image taken - June 25, 2022 Who took the photograph - Amy Golding Full credit line – Amy Golding / www.amygolding.com Source contact information: Name: Amy Golding, Photographer Phone: 951-473-6376 E-mail: amy@amygolding.com Name: Jamie Barbary, Manager Phone: 858-336-4880 E-mail: jamie@jbsocialgroup.com Image sent by: Amy Golding and Jamie Barbary
NFL Star Fred Warner and' Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Say 'I Do' — See the Photos!
Myron Rolle, former NFL player-turned-nuerosurgeon
NFL Player-Turned-Neurosurgeon Shares His Philosophy of Success: 'Small Wins Every Single Day'