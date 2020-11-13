"I just kept thinking this is what he wanted me to do," Corey Davis said of his brother

Titans' Corey Davis Gets Emotional in Game the Day After Brother’s Death: 'Heavy on My Mind'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis took to the field on Thursday night, just one day after his brother died of cancer at the age of 27.

Corey, 25, who had tears in his eyes when he first stepped onto the field, told reporters after the game that although it may have been difficult, playing that night was what his brother would have wanted.

“As he was laying there, all he kept telling my sister was to tell me to play, regardless of what happens,” Corey said, according to the Titans' website. “He just kept telling me to play, telling me to play throughout the whole process."

“It was heavy on my mind, every play,” he added. “But I just kept thinking this is what he wanted me to do. He wouldn’t want me to be sad and sulk and feel sorry for myself. I obviously miss him and wish he was here, but I know he’s in a better place and that he was with me today.”

Corey went on to share that he “tried to honor” his brother, who had a brief stint in the NFL after playing for Central Michigan University, on the field.

“Since I was a little kid I was always chasing after him and trying to be like him. I wore his number every year to copy him. He thought it was annoying, but I looked up to him tremendously,” he said,. “That was my idol, my hero. I tried to honor him tonight.”

Although the Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 34-17, Corey made five receptions during the game, earning his team a total of 67 yards.

Corey’s brother Titus, was a star wide receiver during his time playing for Central Michigan, breaking records that had previously been set by Antonio Brown, who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Titus was signed by the San Diego Chargers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and went on to have play with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears, who ultimately released him in 2017.