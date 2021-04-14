Daunte Wright, 20, was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop on Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center

Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets Hold Moment of Silence for Daunte Wright Ahead of Game in Minneapolis

A moment of silence is held for Daunte Wright before the start of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on April 13, 2021

After postponing their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tipoff Tuesday in honor of Daunte Wright.

Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man, was shot by police during a traffic stop on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, just miles from the location where George Floyd died at the hands of police last year. His death prompted protests against police brutality and several professional sports games to be postponed.

"We have a basketball game today. We will not be posting our usual content. Justice for Daunte Wright," the team's Twitter account posted earlier on Tuesday. The game had been postponed to Tuesday after it was originally scheduled for Monday.

During warmup, players on both teams wore black t-shirts that read, "with liberty and justice FOR ALL."

Before the National Anthem was played, a moment of silence was held for Wright, whose photo was broadcast on the Target Center's jumbotron.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves were heartbroken by the killing of Daunte Wright. We extend our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to Daunte's family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," the announcer said. "Please join us in honoring the life and memory of Daunte Wright with a moment of silence."

On Tuesday, Kim Potter, the police officer who fatally shot Wright, resigned. Police Chief Tim Gannon — who said Monday that he believed the shooting was "accidental" after he said Potter mistook her gun for a Taser — also resigned.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who had previously called for Potter to be fired, announced the resignations Tuesday during a news conference.

"She felt that was the right thing for the community, and I couldn't agree more," he said, later adding, "I'm hoping this will help bring some calm to the community, although ultimately people want justice. We have to make sure justice is served, justice is done."

Wright's death comes as the murder trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of Floyd last May continues in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves announced that the timing of its upcoming Wednesday game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Target Center had been moved, and that there will be no fans in attendance.

