Portland Timbers Coach Condemns Racist Comment Allegedly Made to Player Diego Chara During Match

"The whole team, myself, the whole organization, is with Diego Chara in this situation that happened on the field today," coach Giovanni Savarese said

Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese is standing by his player.

During Saturday's game, Savarese, 49, alleges that a racist comment was made to player Diego Chara by an unnamed Minnesota United player.

The match, in which the Timbers lost 1-0, was paused in the 65th minute because of the reported occurrence, according to ESPN.

Referee Rosendo Mendoza spoke with Timbers captain Diego Valeri and Chara, 35, alongside United captain Michael Boxall and player Wil Trapp, though the referee let the game continue on with no further action being taken, per the Pioneer Press.

During a news conference that took place after the match-up, Savarese said he was unhappy with how the situation was handled. "I am very and extremely disappointed that still at this time we have to deal with situations that should not be happening anymore in any sport or anywhere," he said. "It's things that are not acceptable and in this game, there was a situation that had to do with a racist situation."

"A discriminatory word that has been said to one of our players that cannot have any place in anywhere in any situation or any sport, nowhere," he continued. "So, I'm extremely disappointed that still at this time we have to deal with these kind of situations in a game. The referee should have handled this situation in a much better way."

In his statement, Savarese also said that he and the rest of the Timbers stand by Chara, a Colombian native.

"We are all in support of Diego Chara, but what happened to him today, the discriminatory word that was said to him, should not have a place anywhere at this time and I am extremely disappointed that it was not taken as seriously as it should have been," he continued. "The whole team, myself, the whole organization, is with Diego Chara in this situation that happened on the field today."

In a statement issued on Sunday, Minnesota United said their team is aware of the accusations made against one of their players.

"The team has been investigating the matter and the player involved in the reported incident has denied making any derogatory remarks," the team said. "We will support the league in any investigation it chooses to make around the alleged event."

"MNUFC is built on inclusivity and respect, and does not tolerate discrimination under any circumstance," they added.