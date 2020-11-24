Tim Tebow Will Return to the Mets Organization for 2021 Season After Injury, COVID Cancellation

The New York Mets' president Sandy Alderson told the New York Post, "I think we’re committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we’ll see where it goes."

Tim Tebow's baseball career is far from over.

The athlete, 33, will be returning to the New York Mets organization, team president Sandy Alderson told the New York Post this week.

“So I talked to Tim Saturday, in between Florida football and some other SEC [broadcasting] obligations,” Alderson told the Post. "He’s anxious to come back. And I told Tim, ‘Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn’t get a chance to perform this year.’ He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we’re committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we’ll see where it goes."

Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos, played three seasons in the NFL, first with the Broncos and then with the New York Jets. He was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in training camp in 2015 without appearing in a regular-season game.

He first signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a AA affiliate of the franchise. In Nov. 2018, he was moved to Mets' AAA affiliate the Syracuse Mets.

The athlete — who married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in January — unfortunately missed the majority of the 2019 season after injuring his pinky, and the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not a quest without end," Alderson added to the Post. "At some point it will culminate. But I think that will be at a time when Tim and the organization come to some agreement about where he is and what his potential is. But I didn’t want him to go out based on some COVID-related interruption."