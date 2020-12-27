The 33-year-old multi-talented athlete and Nel-Peters, 25, tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, in January

Tim Tebow and Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Have ‘Christmas Pajama Party’ with Their 3 Dogs

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife!

The 33-year-old multi-talented athlete and Nel-Peters, 25, both shared a pair of festive snaps, which also featured their adorable three dogs.

"Merry Christmas Eve from the @TheTebowPack, the Tebow’s and the Peters!" he wrote alongside the photos, one of which showed the pair posing with their growing canines, while another was taken with family.

In her own post, the former Miss Universe noted that it took quite a bit of work to get the perfect shot with their dogs. "If you guys only knew how much went into taking this photo," she wrote.

And alongside another post, she showed off the matching pajamas the entire household wore on Christmas Eve — including their dogs. "Christmas pajama party. Who wore it best? Merry Christmas everyone 🤗," she captioned the images.

Tebow and Nel-Peters tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, in January.

Following the happy day, the pair went on a romantic post-wedding getaway, enjoying a tropical honeymoon in the Maldives.

The athlete recently told PEOPLE that he and his wife have "definitely talked about" having children together.

"I don't know when that timeline would be right and when the right time [is]," he elaborated. "But it is something we definitely talk about and really hope for one day."

He also said that he's tried to find the "silver lining" of the coronavirus pandemic, and that's been the "unexpected sort of prolonged honeymoon" he and his wife have had together.

"We definitely had more time than we were expecting," he explained.

