"Never, never repeat it," said Tim Tebow, who was coached by Urban Meyer at the University of Florida and is close with the Meyer family

Urban Meyer Going Through 'One of the Hardest Times of His Life,' Tim Tebow Says of Coach

Tim Tebow is "not condoning those actions" made by his former coach and close friend Urban Meyer, who continues to be in hot water for a dancing video with someone other than his wife of 35 years.

On Friday, during his latest appearance as guest host on ESPN's First Take, Tebow, 34, spoke about the "very disappointing, frustrating, and honestly, heartbreaking situation" and the aftermath.

Instead of flying back with the Jacksonville Jaguars following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Meyer, 57, stayed in Ohio to have dinner with family members at his restaurant, Urban Meyer's Pint House. A video from a Columbus bar was posted on social media and appeared to show a blonde woman dancing on Meyer's lap. Another picture showed Meyer's hand on or very near the unidentified woman's bottom.

"When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Ms. Shelley, coach's wife, someone that I love very much and his daughters, who I'm very close with and who I talked to, both of them. Also had the chance of talking to coach. It's a very difficult week," said Tebow, who was coached by Meyer at the University of Florida where they won two national championships.

In his first year as head coach of the Jaguars, Meyer, who married his wife Shelley Meyer in 1986, gave Tebow a chance with the team when he attempted a comeback career as a tight end. (Tebow was cut before the start of this year's season.)

"My advice to him was to apologize, to admit it, to learn from it and to never, never repeat it. Coach shared with me that it was one of the hardest times of his life and he apologized, but he didn't need to apologize to me," Tebow shared.

"I know this has weighed so heavy on his heart and he is hurting. I do think for some of the guys he will have to earn back their trust and respect. I think he really wants to do that," Tebow said of Meyer's rapport with the Jaguars. "This is not something I think anybody, and his family, takes lightly. This is a very serious situation, a very disappointing situation. But I also know that coach isn't taking it lightly. He knows what a big deal this is. How disappointing it is to so many people."

Tebow, who is married to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, added, "I believe he wants to make amends which is very hard, and it takes a while. That's the thing about a reputation. It takes a lifetime to build and a moment to lose."

The mother of the 24-year-old unidentified woman in the bar video told USA Today this week that her daughter "can't even go anywhere," adding: "It's ruining her life is what it's doing. I'm worried for her emotional status right now."

On Monday, Meyer spoke to reporters and addressed the bar video. "I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," he said. "Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position."