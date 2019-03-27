Tim Tebow Opens Up About His Engagement, Baseball and New TV Show: 'I'm Blessed in So Many Ways'

Things “really couldn’t be going any better” for Tim Tebow — just ask him.

In January, the 31-year-old former NFL quarterback proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida. He sealed the deal with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring and secretly flew Nel-Peters’ family and closest friends from South Africa to witness the intimate engagement.

“I’m so happy with my life,” he tells PEOPLE. “Each day is very exciting to me.”

And now Tebow has a new gig: hosting CBS’ Million Dollar Mile, which premieres Wednesday night. The competition series follows real-life people as they attempt to finish an obstacle course will being pursued by various sports stars.

“It was a great opportunity,” Tebow says of his turn before the camera. “The more I heard about the show, the more epic I knew it was going to be. And it’s awesome. It’s great family entertainment where you watch world-class athletes as they compete.”

Back at home, Tebow and Nel-Peters, 23, have had to adjust to time apart.

“She’s in South Africa right now,” he said during his recent press tour. “I really miss her. But we’re both super busy these days, which helps when we’re away from each other.”

In Million Dollar Mile, contestants — known as “runners” — compete on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Runners are given a two-minute head start as they complete a one-mile obstacle course. But it won’t be easy: The show also has “defenders,” a group of elite athletes whose goal is to defend the million-dollar prize.

“You know me; I’m emotional,” Tebow tells PEOPLE. “I wear my emotions on my sleeve. So I get so excited and caught up in watching the athletes compete. It’s so exciting to me.”

Tebow, who famously switched from football to baseball after a superstar run in college at the University of Florida, will also play this season for the Syracuse Mets, a triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. That means he’s one step away from the big leagues.

“I’m so thrilled about it,” he says. “I’m working on my skills, keeping up with my training and keeping myself from getting hurt.”

He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve got a lot going on,” he says. “There’s the show, which I love. There’s baseball, which I love. There’s Demi, who I love. Everything is just amazing. I’m really blessed in so many ways.”

The Million Dollar Mile premieres Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on CBS.