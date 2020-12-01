"There’s so many things that I want to go accomplish and go after," Tim Tebow told Extra

Tim Tebow Says He Still Loves 'Competing,' Excited for Return to Baseball: 'I Like Going After It'

The diamond is calling Tim Tebow's name.

In a new interview with Extra, Tebow opened up about his eventual return to minor league baseball.

Just last week, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson told the New York Post that Tebow will be playing again for the organization.

In response, Tebow told Extra, "That’s what I’m shooting for. That’s what I’m planning for.”

Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner, played three seasons in the NFL, first with the Denver Broncos and then with the New York Jets. He was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in training camp in 2015 without appearing in a regular-season game.

He first signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a AA affiliate of the franchise. In Nov. 2018, Tebow, 33, was moved to Mets' AAA affiliate the Syracuse Mets.

The athlete — who married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in January — missed the majority of the 2019 season after injuring his pinky, and the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There’s so many things that I want to go accomplish and go after," Tebow told Extra in the new interview. "I still love competing and I still love the game of football and baseball, and so while I still have the opportunity — I don’t know how much longer — but I still love competing, and so, you know, I have that shot. I like going after it.”

Tebow also opened up to the outlet about married life, revealing that as he and Nel-Peters had never lived together before tying the knot, 2020 has been an adjustment.