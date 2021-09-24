The veteran athlete was released by the team in August, two months after he inked a one-year deal with the team

Tim Tebow Says It Was a 'Blessing' to Briefly Play for Jaguars This Summer: 'It Was a Lot of Fun'

Though he didn't make the roster, Tim Tebow doesn't regret his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 34-year-old athlete attempted to revive his NFL career over the summer but was cut from the Florida team in August. That said, the former Heisman Trophy winner told the Associated Press on Thursday that he still believes it was a worthwhile endeavor.

"It was a lot of fun, a blessing to have the chance to do it and go pursue that and really enjoyed all of it ... enjoying the competition, the grind, the highs, the lows of all of it," he said.

Tebow previously spent three years in the NFL — two with the Denver Broncos (2010-11) and one with the New York Jets (2012) — as a quarterback before eventually migrating to Major League Baseball in 2016. He played three minor league seasons with various teams between 2017 and 2019.

In May, Tebow signed with the Jaguars as a tight end on a one-year deal with the team. He was cut two months later after Jacksonville's first preseason game of the year.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks," he wrote on social media after learning of his release. "I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the @jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

The former University of Florida student-athlete still sees his time with the Jaguars as a learning experience.

"When you can look at everything as an opportunity to improve, to grow, that it molds you, I think you're always trying to figure out things even in the good, the bad, how you can get better from it, how you can use it, how God can use it in your own life and continue to grow and improve," he told the AP.

The Jaguars are off to a sluggish start to the 2021 NFL season, going 0-2 in their first two games. But Tebow has faith in Jacksonville and its ability to turn things around.

"I just think that they have to stay the course and continue to work to improve," he told the AP. "I think there's a lot of talent there and they just have to continue to try to get better."