Tim Tebow Retires from Baseball After 4 Years with the New York Mets: 'I Loved Every Minute'

Tim Tebow is hanging up his cleats.

The New York Mets outfielder announced his departure from the minor league on Wednesday after four years with the team.

"I want to thank the Mets, [Team President Sandy] Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization," Tebow said in a statement. "I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions."

"I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose," he added. "Thank you again for everyone's support of this awesome journey in baseball, I'll always cherish my time as a Met!"

Tebow joined the Mets in 2016, which marked his return to baseball for the first time since he was in high school, ESPN reported.

The left-handed hitter began his baseball career with a home run in his first professional at-bat during an instructional league game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fall of 2016, ESPN reported.

The former NFL quarterback was an All-Star at Double-A in 2018, when he batted .273 with six homers in 84 games. He reached Triple-A level in 2019.

The 33-year-old played 77 games at baseball's highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games, according to ESPN.

"It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he's been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets," Alderson said in a statement. "By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."

Tebow previously played for three seasons in the NFL as quarterback for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. His football career unofficially ended in 2013 after he was released from the Jets.