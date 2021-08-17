Tim Tebow Released from Jaguars After First Preseason Game: 'I'm Grateful for the Chance'

Tim Tebow, who returned to the NFL after six years when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May, was released by the team on Tuesday

Tim Tebow's second chance in the NFL has come to an end.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team's first 2021-2022 preseason game, ESPN reported. Tebow had signed a one-year contract with the Florida franchise in May to be a tight end, six years after last playing in the league.

Addressing the conclusion of his comeback bid on social media, Tebow wrote, "Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the @jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

He added, "And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:2."

Tebow, who rose to fame as quarterback of the Florida Gators before entering the 2010 draft, had never played tight end during his college or three-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. He left the league in 2015 after being relegated to the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

In his post-NFL career, Tebow tried his luck in the MLB, where he was signed to the New York Mets in 2016. He announced his retirement from baseball in February of this year.

With the move to the Jaguars, Tebow had rejoined head coach Urban Meyer, his former college coach at Florida who was hired by Jacksonville in January. Together, the pair won two national championships for Florida in 2006 and 2008.