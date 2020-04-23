Tim Tebow Reflects on Start of His NFL Career Ahead of 2020 Draft: ‘Such a Fun Time’

Image zoom Tim Tebow Brian Dowling/PictureGroup

NFL stars past and present are looking back to where it all began.

With just hours to go before the start of the league’s first-ever virtual draft on Thursday, many athletes reflected on their own experience being called up to the big leagues.

For former quarterback Tim Tebow — who was selected to play for the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft — the day was filled with “fun” memories.

“Throwback to 10 years ago, such a fun time,” Tebow, 32, wrote alongside a series of snaps from the milestone moment. One photo showed the athlete, who chose not to attend the 2010 draft ceremony, watching at home with his family in Florida, while another smiling shot saw him wearing a Broncos cap.

Tebow, who went on to play with the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before the end of his NFL career, also shared a supportive message for the young athletes who may or may not be selected.

“Happy for all those whose dreams come true tonight. But for also those that don’t, it’s not the end. Keep grinding, keep working,” he wrote.

Julian Edelman also took a trip down memory lane, as he shared some humorous insight into what was going through his mind back in 2009 when the wide receiver first learned he’d be playing with the Patriots.

“Listen coach, I’m the best arm talent in this draft. I’m a gunslinger. That’s all there is to it. I’m gonna make some throws you didn’t think were possible,” he wrote on social media alongside a throwback photo of himself from his time at Kent State, where he was a quarterback.

“What’s that? You drafted me at receiver? I see,” the 2019 Super Bowl MVP joked, poking fun at the position switch.

Saquon Barkley, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, also reflected on the “incredible day.”

“It was an amazing moment in my life,” the New York Giants player recently told Draft Wire. “Getting drafted is an incredible feeling, and a life-changing moment in any young man’s life. I was drafted to play for the New York Giants, the city in which I was born. You can’t ask for any more than that. It’s been an amazing experience.”

“As for any advice I have for the guys getting drafted tonight, congratulations to you. You’ve worked your butt off for this moment. It’s not about just making it to the NFL,” he added. “You wanna be a leader and somebody that really adds value to the organization, both on and off the field. It’s time to take it to another level now.”

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought sports to a standstill, this year, all 32 NFL teams will be making their selections virtually — with players, coaches and general managers operating out of their own homes.

The three-day event starts on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST, when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the names of the 2020 first-round draft picks from his home in New York.

The event, which will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network, will come to a close on Saturday.