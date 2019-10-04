Tim Tebow Gets 'Smoked' in a Push-Up Contest While Visiting Inmates at a Texas Prison

Tim Tebow can’t win ’em all — including push-up contests!

On Thursday, the former college football star and NFL quarterback visited the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, a men’s prison in Gatesville, Texas, to speak about religion. Tebow, 32, posted a series of photos and videos from the visit to Instagram — including footage of a push-up competition between him and one of the inmates.

In the clip, Tebow begins by getting the room hyped up for the competition. He and his unnamed challenger then get into position and proceed to crank out a large number of push-ups. After about 45 seconds, Tebow looks visibly tired and begins to slow down — and the inmate is named the victor, completing 84 push-ups to Tebow’s 71.

“We had fun, but I got smoked!” Tebow captioned the video.

“So encouraged by what God is doing at Alfred Hughes prison and grateful for the time spent with my new brothers in Christ today!” he continued. “Excited to see how they will use their lives for the Kingdom as the grow closer to God and encourage others to live in faith! Thank you to the Warden and the entire staff- thank you for opening your doors and letting us love on your boys today!”

In another Instagram post, Tebow shared a selfie he had taken with a group of inmates. He also shared snaps of the day to his Instagram Story.

“So grateful to spend time with my new brothers in Christ at Alfred Hughes Prison and encouraging them in the hope that Jesus brings!” he wrote alongside the photos.

Tebow is currently preparing for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Last month, the Heisman Trophy winner shared an Instagram video of the couple practicing their wedding dance: a cha-cha.

“We get there and then we are like ‘What do we do?’ ” the South African model, 24, says to Tebow as they joke about their dancing trial and errors.

In his caption, Tebow shared that the Cuban dance was proving to be more difficult than expected, writing, “Cha-cha slide is pretty tough … @demileighnp how am I doing?”

In January, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple was engaged. At the time, Tebow told PEOPLE that Nel-Peters is “just perfect for me … I’m really blessed to have her by my side for the rest of my life.”

When asked about their wedding plans in March, Tebow said: “We haven’t even figured out what continent we’re getting married on. Sometimes, having a lot of choices isn’t necessarily a good thing.”