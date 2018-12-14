Tim Tebow Talks About His Plans to Return to Baseball After Injury: 'Comebacks Are Pretty Awesome'

After last year’s season-ending injury to his hand, Tim Tebow is eying a return to baseball.

Tebow, 31, was playing minor league baseball last summer and things were going well. After a particularly strong streak, he broke his hand — and was out for the rest of the season.

But the former NFL quarterback has tried to take the disappointment in stride.

The Tim Tebow Foundation — the athlete’s charity — has recently launched an episodic series that features behind-the-scenes footage of Tebow’s life and philanthropy. Tebow shared his athletic plans in a new video.

“In every setback, there’s a comeback,” Tebow says. “Our God is a God of comebacks. Of course it was disappointing for me, but at the same time, comebacks are pretty awesome.”

In October, Tebow told PEOPLE that he was planning to return to the game — but emphasized that it was out of his hands.

“Things happen,” he said, “and they happen for a purpose. I don’t always know what that purpose is, but I’m open to seeing what God has in store for me.”

Tebow, who recently disclosed that he’s dating former Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, has relied on his family and friends to encourage him through the disappointment.

“It’s a real blessing to be able to call my family and say, ‘I’m feeling a little down right now’ and to know that they’ll be here for me,” he now tells PEOPLE. “I’m blessed to have so many people in my life who care about me.”

Aside from his training regimen, Tebow has a lot going on. In addition to famously switching from football to baseball, he works as a sports commentator and is a bestselling author.

And last February, the Tim Tebow Foundation threw its fourth successful Night to Shine, a worldwide prom for people with special needs.

“You know what? I know that this happened for a reason,” he says. “I’m ready to bounce back, because [God] didn’t give me the dream to go out there and play baseball just to break my hand. I believe that. I’m excited about the next chapter.”