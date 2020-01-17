Tim Tebow Opens Up About Wedding Planning with His Fiancée: 'I Just Mostly Say Yes, Babe'

Tim Tebow is a “yes” man when it comes to wedding plans!

On Wednesday, the former New England Patriots player revealed that he and his fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, are in the home stretch of wedding planning in an interview with Good Morning America.

“Wedding planning has been great. It’s been so much fun planning the day and seeing it all come together,” Tebow told GMA. “We have some really unique moments that will be a part of it. But honestly, I just mostly say ‘Yes, babe.'”

Tebow also talked about their registry with The Knot, which includes house cooking wear items based around their love of entertaining.

“One thing Demi and I like to do is host people,” he said. “Family, friends, team members … so even though we had a few must-haves, we really wanted a bunch of products for cooking and entertaining.”

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty

The registry also features a honeymoon and charity fund, which wedding guests can donate to instead of giving a traditional gift. All proceeds from the fund go to Tebow’s namesake charity, the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“Something we really believe in is using any opportunity you have to help fight for people who can’t fight for themselves. It’s been my life mission since I was five years old. So when we started doing the planning, incorporating an option for our guests to donate to the Tim Tebow Foundation in lieu of a traditional gift was a non-negotiable for both of us,” Tebow said.

Last week, Tebow shared a photo of himself dressed in what appeared to be a tuxedo vest styled without a shirt and matching slacks. While he posed for the camera, a confused Nel-Peters looked less than pleased with the get up.

“Wedding outfit ✅ What do y’all think? @demileighnp good to go?” the athlete captioned the funny shot.

In addition to planning wedding attire and creating a registry, the two have been brushing up on their dance skills.

Back in September, the Heisman Trophy winner, 32, shared an Instagram video of him and his fiancée taking on the Cuban dance together.

In the video, Tebow is sweating through his pink shirt as he and Nel-Peters, 24, move through the slow music fairly successfully — until the ending, when the couple hits a standstill in their dance.

“We get there and then we are like ‘what do we do?’” the South African model says to Tebow as they joke about their dancing trial and errors.

In his caption, Tebow shared that the cha-cha is proving to be more difficult than expected, writing, “Cha-cha slide is pretty tough🤷🏻‍♂️😂#NoDaysOff@demileighnp how am I doing?”

After the couple got engaged in January 2019, Tebow told PEOPLE that they were considering a destination wedding, but hadn’t yet determined where it would be.

Image zoom Tim Tebow/Instagram

Two months later, he revealed to PEOPLE that decisions still had to be made: “We haven’t even figured out what continent we’re getting married on. Sometimes, having a lot of choices isn’t necessarily a good thing.”

When asked about the wedding planning at the time, Tebow deferred to his Miss Universe 2017 fiancée. “That’s really her area of expertise,” he said.

Shortly after the proposal, Nel-Peters went back to South Africa for a month. “I got to spend time with my family and see my friends,” she said. “It was a really great time.”