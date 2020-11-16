The former NFL quarterback and the South African model tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate sunset ceremony

Tim Tebow on 'Prolonged Honeymoon' with Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Due to Pandemic: It's 'Special'

Tim Tebow has found one positive takeaway of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of World Kindness Day and the launch of his new kindness-focused app Kindli last Friday, the 33-year-old multi-talented athlete shared how the global health crisis allowed him and his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, to spend a lot of time with one another following their January nuptials.

"I guess you could say that we had an unexpected sort of prolonged honeymoon," Tebow tells PEOPLE. "We definitely had more time than we were expecting."

He continues, "While there are a lot of disappointments ... I think it's important to also find a silver lining. And one is that we have had more time together, which is special."

Tebow and Nel-Peters, 25, tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

During the 30-minute ceremony, the former NFL quarterback and the South African model — who was crowned Miss Universe 2017 — exchanged vows that they had written for each other. Tebow told PEOPLE the night before the wedding that he was still putting the finishing touches on his.

"I want the vows to be perfect,” he said at the time. "I’m leaving in the traditional things like 'till death do us part,' but I’m also adding some of my own things to it."

Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accented by diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewellery.

Following the joyous occasion where they both said "I do," the pair took part in a romantic post-wedding getaway with a special tropical honeymoon at the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives.

"Here’s to endless sunsets with you ❤️,” Nel-Peters wrote alongside an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself kissing her then-new husband on the cheek. Tebow also shared his own selfie with his then-newly wed wife, captioning the snap, "Not a bad view."

Nel-Peters later warned her followers that she was "about to bombard you with 11 days of UNREAL natural beauty," as she continued to share more photos and footage from the honeymoon, including a video of a gorgeous sunset over their villa.

But despite the global pandemic, Tebow and Nel-Peters are looking forward with positive vibes only.