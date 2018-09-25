Tim Tebow's Music Go-to When He's at the Gym Will Surprise You (Think Something 'Shiny')

We now know how far Tim Tebow will go to find the perfect workout song.

The former NFL quarterback, 31, shared in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Tuesday, that he has unusual taste in gym tunes.

“I think some people would be shocked. I’m a little bit calmer in the gym ’cause I’m naturally kind of amped up,” the now-minor league baseball player said. “So I’ll listen to softer stuff, Frank Sinatra, Disney music, Christian music … I even like Moana!”

Upon seeing the host’s slightly shocked face, Tebow told Strahan, “You do too!” The fellow former NFL player, 46, agreed, explaining, “I love Moana, but I’m not in the gym blaring through my headphones Moana and Disney musicals, but I’m glad you do it!”

During the interview, Tebow also discussed his new motivational book, released Tuesday.

“I wanted to make conscious choices and decisions to start living that every single day,” the author said of the message behind This Is the Day. “When my alarm went off, I was going to wake up knowing that this day was on purpose, to live out my dream, to live out my passion, and more than anything to live out my purpose.”

The well-known Christian athlete famously switched from professional football to baseball in 2016. He’s currently playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a division that’s packed with hopefuls itching to join the MLB.

Tebow’s game has improved this past season, which is impressive because he was in a higher division than the year before. And in true Tebow fashion, he hit his first home run at his first at-bat this past season.

Baseball insiders have noticed. “He’s legitimately improved, which isn’t nothing,” a National League executive told Newsday.

“It’s a huge year,” Tebow told reporters after a recent game. “Especially the second half [of the season], it’s very important. It’s something I’m all-in on, working as hard as I can to make as many improvements as I can.”