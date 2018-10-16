Tim Tebow Helps a Couple Throw a Tailgate Wedding at Auburn University: 'This Is So Awesome'

Tim Tebow may be a proud Florida Gator but the sports star looked past an SEC rivalry and assisted in getting two Auburn Tigers hitched.

Tebow, 31, served as the guest of honor Sophie Roth and Frank Pierce’s wedding at Auburn University on Saturday. But it wasn’t your typical ceremony: The couple threw a tailgate wedding outside Auburn Arena after winning a contest sponsored by Johnsonville Sausage.

“It’s just such an honor, congratulations! This is awesome,” Tebow said during his speech at the reception.

The event was complete with a menu of barbeque and even a little football as the bride served as the quarterback while wearing her wedding gown.

“Tebow came by today, my grandma got to meet him. I had to hold her up a little but because I was worried she was going to go weak at the knees,” Sophie said before Frank quipped: “I think she was a little weak in the knees.”

Honored to be part of Frank and Sophie’s wedding today! It was really cool getting to know them and hear about their journey! @Johnsonville #TailgateWedding #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/pD0ICFmAtF — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) October 14, 2018

Sophie and Frank met after graduating from Auburn, where she was enrolled in a master’s degree program for clinical mental health and he was working as an engineer. They got engaged on New Year’s Day 2017.

The newlyweds were originally set to be married in September 2017 at St. George, Florida, but the Alabama couple to cancel their wedding plans due to Hurricane Irma, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm that left millions of people without power on both coasts of the state

“We had to evacuate St. George Island a year ago, it was tough, but we are praying for all those affected by Hurricane Michael,” Sophie told local news station WBRC.