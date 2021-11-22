Tim Tebow Grants Alabama Football Fan's Wish to Put Him in a Headlock: '12 Years in the Making'

Tim Tebow is a good sport.

During the University of Alabama's game against the Arizona Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Tebow — former NFL and MLB player, current college football analyst for the SEC Network — took the time to pose for a cheeky photo-op.

In the image Tebow posted on Instagram over the weekend, he clutched onto a handwritten fan sign that said, "Can I please!!!! Put Tim Tebow in a headlock??? I've been waiting for 12 years!!!"

The poster included a photo of Tebow, now 34, during Alabama's 2009 SEC Championship victory over Florida, 32-13. Tebow was the quarterback for the Gators at the time.

On Saturday, he was all smiles as the football fan who made the sign — wearing an Alabama logo blazer — executed the request. Wrote Tebow in the caption, "12 years in the making 😂."

Tebow, who rose to fame with the Gators before entering the 2010 draft, had a three-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. He left the league in 2015 after being moved to the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

In his post-NFL career, Tebow tried his luck in the MLB, where he was signed to the New York Mets in 2016. He announced his retirement from baseball in February.

He briefly attempted to reboot his NFL career this year, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May to be a tight end. But he was released after the team's first 2021-2022 preseason game, ESPN reported.