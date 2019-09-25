Tim Tebow and Fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Practice Wedding Dance: 'How Am I Doing?'

Tim Tebow has a serious challenge on his hands before he becomes a married man: learn the cha-cha!

The Heisman Trophy winner, 32, shared an Instagram video on Tuesday of he and fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters taking on the Cuban dance together.

In the video, Tebow is sweating through his pink shirt as he and Nel-Peters, 24, move through the slow music fairly successfully — until the ending, when the couple hits a standstill in their dance.

“We get there and then we are like ‘what do we do?’ ” the South African model says to Tebow as they joke about their dancing trial and errors.

In his caption, Tebow shared that the cha-cha is proving to be more difficult than expected, writing, “Cha-cha slide is pretty tough🤷🏻‍♂️😂#NoDaysOff@demileighnp how am I doing?”

On the day the couple got engaged in January, Tebow told PEOPLE that they were considering a destination wedding, but hadn’t yet determined where it would be.

Two months later, he revealed to PEOPLE that decisions still had to be made: “We haven’t even figured out what continent we’re getting married on. Sometimes, having a lot of choices isn’t necessarily a good thing.”

When asked about the wedding planning, Tebow deferred to his Miss Universe 2017 fiancée. “That’s really her area of expertise,” he said.

Shortly after the proposal, Nel-Peters went back to South Africa for a month. “I got to spend time with my family and see my friends,” she said. “It was a really great time.”

With Nel-Peters away, Tebow continued his baseball training, and also worked on his new TV show, Million Dollar Mile. “I really missed her while we were apart,” he said. “But we’re both super busy, which really helped.”

Something else that helped: FaceTime. The couple would talk about the wedding plans regularly — and send each other ideas via video. “It was really the best way for us to communicate,” said Tebow. “We’re starting to figure everything out, but we have a lot to do.”