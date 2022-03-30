Tim Tebow and Wife Demi-Leigh Swap Outfits in Cute Video Clip

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow always look good together — even in each other's clothes.

In a video posted to Instagram this week before the couple's 11th annual Tim Tebow Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic, Tim, 34, and Demi-Leigh, 26, showed off a twist in their getting ready process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip begins with Tim in casual clothes and Demi-Leigh in a robe, slippers, and curlers in her hair. With some hand movements, they attempt to do a quick change — but Demi-Leigh ends up in an oversized men's shirt and Tim has a woman's halter dress around his neck.

After some confusion, the pair try the hand motions again and end up properly attired: Tim rocks the maroon suit and black button-down, and Demi-Leigh wears the pink dress.

Demi-Leigh captioned the clip — which was set to OneRepublic's "Sunshine" — "Even Chunk was confused 🤣," referencing their dog who snuck into the background.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this year, ahead of the release of Tim's new book, Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts. This month, Tim told PEOPLE that he's enjoyed the progression of the couple's romance.

"Dating Demi was great," Tim said. "Engagement was better. And being married is even better than that."

"There have been so many opportunities to learn and grow, which has been so cool," Tim continued. "There have been so many things we've gotten to do together. We've gotten to find the things we have in common, but also to find where we're different. We've served together, which is the most fulfilling thing. A lot of that has been through my foundation."

Of course, as it did for most couples, "The pandemic changed a lot."