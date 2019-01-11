Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Are Considering a Destination Wedding: 'I'm Really Ready'

Tim Tebow is leaving wedding planning up to his bride-to-be.

The former NFL quarterback proposed to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple — who started dating over the summer — celebrated the engagement with their respective friends and families in Florida, a surprise orchestrated by Tebow.

With the hard part out of the way, Tebow, 31, tells PEOPLE the couple is now looking forward to wedding planning.

“It’s going to be so much fun to plan it out,” he says. “She’s going to want to have her friends and family there, and I’ll want my friends and family to be there. That’s the most important thing, to be surrounded by the people we love.”

The pair is considering a destination wedding, possibly in the Caribbean. Privacy and romance are, of course, key for the fun celebration.

“We’ll find a date that works for everyone. It will be her day, though,” Tebow tells PEOPLE. “I’m really ready to get married, like, any time now, but we can make sure that it’s exactly what she wants.”

Tebow admits that “a lot of planning went into the engagement — and this was just the engagement!”

“So a lot more planning will go into the wedding, and that will be something we can do together.”

The athlete popped the question with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring, and secretly flew Nel-Peters’ family and closest friends from South Africa to Florida to witness the intimate engagement.

With their future on the line, Tebow, of course, wants to “make sure that everything’s just right” when it comes to the nuptials.

Adds Nel-Peters: “I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim.”