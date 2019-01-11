Inside Tim Tebow and New Fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Whirlwind Romance

When Tim Tebow popped the question to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the couple was standing next to a handmade wooden bench that was engraved with the date that they met, the date of their engagement, and the word “forever.”

It was a romantic gesture for Tebow, who met Nel-Peters last April. “We started messaging, and then I heard her voice for the first time,” he tells PEOPLE. “And then I finally met her. I knew she was special right away.”

As Tebow began spending more time with Nel-Peters, he says he knew that there was something different about her. “She’s awesome,” he says. “I could tell that right away. She’s got such a great heart, she’s kind, she’s beautiful. I just knew.”

Tebow, 31, sealed the deal with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring and secretly flew Nel-Peters’ family and closest friends from South Africa to witness the intimate engagement. He proposed to Nel-Peters, 23, at sunset on Wednesday at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida.

“I wanted everyone to be here,” he says. “And it worked out. There was just one of her friends that couldn’t make it, but everyone else could.”

The couple officially started dating over the summer, with Tebow confirming the news during an interview with ESPN.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he said. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”