Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Celebrate Their Engagement at Disney World

Tim Tebow didn’t win the Superbowl, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating at Disney World!

Earlier this week, the former NFL quarterback, 31, proposed to his girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida. After popping the question, the newly-engaged couple continued their celebrations two hours south to Orlando, where they partied with Cinderella, Prince Charming, Dumbo, and the rest of the Disney gang.

“Congratulations @timtebow & @demileighnp on your engagement! 💍 Wishing you a happily ever after. ✨” Disney Weddings captioned a photo on Instagram Friday of the pair smiling outside of Cinderella’s iconic castle.

“The two celebrated their engagement at the most magical place on earth with their friends and family. 💕 ” they added of the couple’s romantic milestone.

In another photo, Tebow and Nel-Peters happily snuggled up to each other as they were captured smiling on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

On Wednesday, Tebow asked the former Miss Universe to marry him in an intimate, romantic setting. The couple strolled along his family’s property, and stopped next to a small lake, where Tebow had installed an arbor and a specially made bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met.

For about five minutes, Tebow and Nel-Peters, 23, talked about their relationship and its future in hushed tones before Tebow, dropped to one knee. “Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, I love you,” he said. “Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, will you marry me?”

Tebow sealed the deal with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring and secretly flew Nel-Peters’ family and closest friends from South Africa to Florida to witness the intimate engagement. Both families watched the proposal from a distance and out of view from Nel-Peters — who didn’t suspect a thing.

“I actually wasn’t really nervous,” Tebow told PEOPLE. “I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”

After the engagement, the couple’s friends and family came out of hiding to the shock of Nel-Peters, who had no idea that her family and friends had flown halfway around the globe to attend the engagement party.

The couple’s inner circle then had dinner at a Jacksonville club, while family and friends made speeches and toasts.

For Tebow, the new relationship was a long time coming.

Opening up to PEOPLE in 2017, Tebow revealed he was searching for a partner who prioritized the Christian faith.

“They have to really love God,” he explained of his future significant other. “My faith is important to me — it’s the most important thing — and I need to be with someone who also shares that faith.”

And Nel-Peters seems to check that box perfectly, recently sharing a post on Instagram that reflected upon her year and touched on her religious beliefs.

“First and foremost all the glory goes to my Heavenly Father and savior, Jesus Christ,” she wrote. “In Jeremiah 29:11 He makes this promise: ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ I had a dream of becoming an influential young woman in my country, but His dream for me was so much bigger. I am forever grateful for al [sic] the experiences He has blessed me with in my life.”

Now that Nel-Peters and Tebow are engaged to be married, the pair is starting to plan the wedding — as well as figure out their happily ever after.

“I can’t believe I’m going to spend the rest of my life with her,” Tebow told PEOPLE just moments after the engagement. “This is just the beginning.”