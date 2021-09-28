Tim Tebow Cozies Up to Wife Demi-Leigh in Sweet Sunset Snap

Hello from the Tebows.

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow looked ever the happy couple in a cozy snapshot the athlete posted on Instagram this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the image, the 34-year-old kept it casual in a t-shirt and khakis paired with sneakers, while Demi-Leigh looked chic in a red and white printed jumpsuit worn with a matching white bag as they posed in front of a pastel-colored sunset.

While Tim captioned his Instagram with only a heart emoji, the former Miss Universe, 26, commented, "Love you handsome."

It's unclear where the couple — who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in January 2022 — was posing, though Demi-Leigh posted a photo with friends tagged in Rosemary Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Tim had a busy summer: In May, he signed with the Jaguars as a tight end on a one-year deal with the team. He was cut two months later after Jacksonville's first preseason game of the year.

Tim previously spent three years in the NFL — two with the Denver Broncos (2010-11) and one with the New York Jets (2012) — as a quarterback before eventually migrating to Major League Baseball in 2016. He played three minor league seasons with various teams between 2017 and 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow Explains How Growing up With Missionary Parents 'Changed My Perspective' on Life