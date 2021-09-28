Tim Tebow Cozies Up to Wife Demi-Leigh in Sweet Sunset Snap
"Love you handsome," Demi-Leigh Tebow commented on her husband Tim Tebow's Instagram post
Hello from the Tebows.
Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow looked ever the happy couple in a cozy snapshot the athlete posted on Instagram this week.
In the image, the 34-year-old kept it casual in a t-shirt and khakis paired with sneakers, while Demi-Leigh looked chic in a red and white printed jumpsuit worn with a matching white bag as they posed in front of a pastel-colored sunset.
While Tim captioned his Instagram with only a heart emoji, the former Miss Universe, 26, commented, "Love you handsome."
It's unclear where the couple — who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in January 2022 — was posing, though Demi-Leigh posted a photo with friends tagged in Rosemary Beach, Florida, on Monday.
Tim had a busy summer: In May, he signed with the Jaguars as a tight end on a one-year deal with the team. He was cut two months later after Jacksonville's first preseason game of the year.
Tim previously spent three years in the NFL — two with the Denver Broncos (2010-11) and one with the New York Jets (2012) — as a quarterback before eventually migrating to Major League Baseball in 2016. He played three minor league seasons with various teams between 2017 and 2019.
RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow Explains How Growing up With Missionary Parents 'Changed My Perspective' on Life
Despite being cut from the Jaguars, Tim appears to have a good attitude about his short-lived NFL return. The former Heisman Trophy winner told the Associated Press last week that "it was a lot of fun, a blessing to have the chance to do it and go pursue that and really enjoyed all of it ... enjoying the competition, the grind, the highs, the lows of all of it."