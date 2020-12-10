Tim Tebow Wears a Cowboy Hat While Cozying Up to Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: 'Howdy Ma'am'

The athlete and the South African model tied the knot earlier this year

Tim Tebow is feeling the country vibes!

The former NFL quarterback, 33, and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters cozied up for a cute photo together this week while spending time in Texas. In the snapshot, TeBow wears a cowboy hat as he embraces his smiling wife outdoors.

“Howdy ma’am,” the athlete captioned the shot.

Reposting the image on her own Instagram account, the South African model quipped, “If you wear cowboy clothes are you ranch dressing?”

The sweet image was shared weeks after New York Mets president Sandy Alderson said that Tebow would be returning to the organization for the 2021 season. “We’re committed to giving him an opportunity,” Alderson told the New York Post of the athlete, who first signed a minor league contract with the team in 2016.

Tebow, who was moved to Mets' AAA affiliate in 2018, missed the majority of the 2019 season after injuring his pinky, and also missed the entirety of the 2020 minor league season, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebow and Nel-Peters, 25, tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate sunset ceremony in South Africa, exchanging vows that they had written for each other.

Following the happy day, the pair went on a romantic post-wedding getaway, enjoying a tropical honeymoon in the Maldives.

Image zoom Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters | Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Tebow opened up about how the global pandemic has allowed him to spend more time with his wife.

"I guess you could say that we had an unexpected sort of prolonged honeymoon," Tebow said. "We definitely had more time than we were expecting."