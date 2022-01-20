Tim Tebow Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Wife Demi-Leigh: '2 Years Is Not Long Enough'

Tim Tebow is marking two years of married life with his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow.

The former NFL star, 34, celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary on Instagram Thursday by sharing sweet photos of himself and Demi-Leigh, 26. In the first image, he and his wife embrace in a sunny field while Demi-Leigh smiles and flashes her wedding ring.

In the second photo, Tim sits on a beach with Demi-Leigh and kisses her head while she leans into him and places a hand on his knee. In both photos, Tim wears a dark gray suit and Demi-Leigh sports a multicolored, floral-print dress.

"Happy anniversary baby @demitebow I'm so happy I get another day with you because two years is not long enough!," Tim wrote in the caption of his post.

He continued, "Thank you for letting me look forward to each and every day … as I write this this morning, I look forward to you waking up here soon, I look forward to seeing your smile, I look forward to hearing you laugh, I look forward to your joy, and I look forward to all the moments we get together. Love you!

Demi-Leigh celebrated their anniversary on her own Instagram, where she shared a series of throwback photos taken on their wedding day.

"I thought I'd forever wish that we could relive this fairytale day, but instead of wishing for one day, I get to do life with you everyday," she captioned the collection. "What a blessing and what a joy to share my life with you!"

Demi-Leigh continued, "My husband, my biggest advocate, my greatest cheerleader. Thank you for loving me so well. I love you forever and always. Happy 2nd anniversary my angel ❤️ @timtebow."

Tim and Demi-Leigh tied the knot in a sunset ceremony held at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 20, 2020. To mark the couple's one-year anniversary last year, Tim posted a tribute to his wife on social media, writing that his "life changed forever" the day they got married.

"After years of prayer, God gave me you @DemiTebow. I'm so grateful you're in my life, that you chose me," he wrote.

Shortly after saying "I do," Tim told PEOPLE in 2020 that he and Demi-Leigh "absolutely" plan on having children in the future.

"We've definitely talked about it, absolutely," he said. "I don't know when that timeline would be right and when the right time [is]."