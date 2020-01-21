Tim Tebow Shares Photo of His 'Forever' New Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters After South Africa Wedding

Tim Tebow is celebrating “forever” with his new wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The former NFL quarterback shared a photo from the couple’s ceremony in South Africa on Monday, captioning the shot simply, “forever.”

In the snap, Tebow leans in to give his new bride a kiss as Nel-Peters laughs with her arms around him.

Nel-Peters, who was crowned Miss Universe 2017, has also shared several photos and videos from the celebrations leading up to their nuptials, writing alongside one video on Sunday, “The most magical last few days!”

Tebow and Nel-Peters said “I do” in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. During the 30-minute ceremony, they exchanged vows that they had written for each other.

“We’ve worked very hard to make the wedding absolutely perfect,” Tebow told PEOPLE. “This is a celebration of our relationship, and we’re surrounded by the people we love.”

Shortly before sunset, approximately 260 guests were seated on a secluded lawn surrounded by tall hedges at the resort. At approximately 5:30 p.m. South African time, Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accented by diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery.

The traditional ceremony included elements from both American and South African cultures and traditions.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told PEOPLE. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty

Ahead of the ceremony, Tebow told PEOPLE that he’s been dreaming about the wedding since he and Nel-Peters got engaged in January 2019.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” said Tebow. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

He continued, “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”