Tim Tebow Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: 'I'm So Grateful'

"This is the moment my life changed forever," Tim Tebow wrote in a loving tribute to his wife

One year down, a lifetime to go!

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a pair of loving tributes.

"A year ago today, this is the moment my life changed forever," the pro athlete, 33, wrote alongside a video from their romantic ceremony in South Africa.

"After years of prayer, God gave me you @DemiTebow. I'm so grateful you're in my life, that you chose me," he continued. "I love you so much Demi, and as I did the day we got married, I promise I'll do my best to uphold 1 Corinthians 13:7– 'Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.' Happy anniversary baby!"

In her own tribute, the South African model, 25, thanked her husband for "the best first year of marriage."

"Every day all day, I choose you @timtebow ♥️ Thank you for the best first year of marriage I could ever have imagine," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair walking down the aisle. "Getting to walk beside you, hand in hand, every day is one of the biggest honors of my life. Thankful and so grateful God gave me you as my best friend and husband. I love you forever and always."

Alongside a collection of sweet photos from the past year, she added in another post, "Happy 1st anniversary baby."

"@timtebow I can't give you anything better than what we have. I wish we could relive our wedding day over and over again because it was the best day of my life," she continued. "Here's my best shot at putting the last 366 (leap year) days into 3min and going back in time to reliving how this union started."

Of course, the couple didn't wait to start celebrating their happy milestone until their actual anniversary!

"My goal is to celebrate you every day. But it's fun & special to celebrate you during our anniversary week," Tebow wrote earlier this week. "One year ago today we were welcoming our family & friends to your incredible home country of South Africa as we got ready for the special day. I love you @demitebow, and am so grateful to celebrate you all week long."

And the day before the big day, the former Miss Universe shared that the pair went on a pre-anniversary dinner date.

"Don't forget to date your husband ♥️ pre anniversary dinner with the love of my life @timtebow," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing.

Tebow and Nel-Peters tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2020.

Following the happy day, the pair went on a romantic post-wedding getaway, enjoying a tropical honeymoon in the Maldives.

The athlete, who released his first kid's book — Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember — earlier this month, recently told PEOPLE that he's been loving married life.