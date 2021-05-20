The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they signed the former NFL quarterback to play tight end

Tim Tebow Is Back! Former QB Returns to the NFL, Joins Jaguars as Tight End: 'A Challenge I Embrace'

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL to play with the former college coach who helped make him a national star.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced that they have signed the 33-year-old to the team. Tebow, who rose to fame as quarterback of the Florida Gators before entering the 2010 NFL Draft, will now be competing for playing time as a tight end (a position that is considered a hybrid role of offensive lineman and a wide receiver, far from the duties of a quarterback).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

As ESPN noted, Tebow has never played the position before, neither in his college nor three-year NFL career that saw him move from the Denver Broncos to the New York Jets, until being relegated to the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before leaving the league in 2015.

The current list of the top tight ends in the country includes Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

TIM TEBOW Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty

Tebow now rejoins head coach Urban Meyer, his former college coach at Florida who joined Jacksonville in January. Together, the duo won two national championships for Florida in 2006 and 2008.

The Jaguars have also been the talk of the NFL world as of late after they selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Like Tebow, Lawrence has an impressive college resume that saw him lead Clemson University to an undefeated season and a national championship win in 2018.

Tim Tebow Credit: joe Robbins/Getty Images

In his post-NFL career, Tebow tried his luck in the MLB, where he was signed to the New York Mets in 2016.

The left-handed hitter got off to a strong start by knocking a home run in his first professional at-bat during an instructional league game later that year.

RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow Explains How Growing up With Missionary Parents 'Changed My Perspective' on Life

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Tebow explained that making it as a baseball player was a lifelong dream for him.

"I have always wanted to play the sport," he said at the time. "I know people think of me as a football player and think that baseball was just a plan B, but it isn't. It was a passion of mine, and I'm very blessed that I'm able to follow that dream. Not everyone gets to do that."